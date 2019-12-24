Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Debra L. Shaffer, 58, McCutchenville passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born April 4, 1961, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Bruce E. Lawrence and Lola (Glispie) Sheward. In August 1988, she married Kenneth W. Shaffer who survives.

She is survived by her children, Chad (Tammy) Shaffer, Shelbyville, Kentucky; Kendra (Tom) Giesey, Upper Sandusky; grandchildren, Zach, Alec and Alexis Shaffer and Isabel Giesey; her brothers, Bryan Lawrence, McCutchenville; and Chris Sheward, Minnesota; her sisters, Robin (Andy) Lucius, Sycamore; and Minday (Matt) Hensley, McCutchenville; and an aunt, Opal Johnson, Upper Sandusky.

She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her stepfather, Gilbert Sheward and many other family members.

Deb was a former Liquid Box employee of 17 years and a very happy and friendly cashier at various locations. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her two fur babies.

She truly enjoyed playing with and babysitting her granddaughter, Baby Bel.

She was a social bug and never knew a stranger.

At this time, no formal services will be held. The family is planning a celebration of life, to honor the memory of Deb, which will be announced when details are made available.

Memorial contributions may be made in Deb’s memory to the Isabel Giesey College Fund, Chase Bank 335 N. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Affordable Cremation and Funeral Services of Ohio is honored to serve the family of Debra L. Shaffer.