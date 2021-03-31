Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A memorial service for Deborah Thomas-Page is 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky. Visitations will be held Saturday one hour before the service from 12-1 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deborah’s family to help with funeral expenses or to No One Fights Alone and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Deborah went to her heavenly home on March 14, 2021, due to complications of cancer and surgery.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.