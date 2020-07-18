Home Obituaries Deborah Melissa Slagle

Deborah Melissa Slagle

Posted on July 18, 2020
Deborah Melissa Slagle, age 64, of Mansfield, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Funeral services for Deborah Slagle are 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Carl Angel. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation for Deborah is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Deborah Slagle and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

