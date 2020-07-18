Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Deborah Melissa Slagle, age 64, of Mansfield, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Funeral services for Deborah Slagle are 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Carl Angel. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation for Deborah is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Deborah Slagle and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

