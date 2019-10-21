SYCAMORE — Dean R. Nye, of 1985 West CR 90, Tiffin, died at 8:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at home. He was 83.

He was born May 5, 1936, in Kenton, to Dean A. and Jessie (Switzer) Nye. He married Joanne (Dunlap) Nye and they later divorced. He then married Linda (McNemar) Marks Nye on July 29, 1993, and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Nye, rural Tiffin; and Von Nye, rural Tiffin; three granddaughters; a great grandson and a great-granddaughter; and beloved great granddaughter; two step great-granddaughters; a sister, Carolyn (Bill) Davis, Fostoria; plus many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Virginia Zeigler and Mary Grundtisch; brothers, Billy, Joseph, Philip, Paul and John Nye; and stepson, Arnold Marks.

Nye retired from the former Sterling Abrasive in Tiffin, after 39 years of employment.

Funeral services for Nye 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, with the Rev. Kristin Buchs officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Sycamore. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

