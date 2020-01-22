Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















WOOSTER — David Webster Long, 85, of Wooster, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare in Wooster.

He was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Mount Gilead, where he grew up on a farm, a son of Grover and Alice Barton Long. He married Patricia Mae “Pat” Barnes on June 16, 1965. She survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Pat, is a son, David Michael (Sharon) Long, Seville.

David graduated from Upper Sandusky High School and from the Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, a master’s degree in plant pathology and a doctorate in physiology. He was a scientist at the OARDC in the poultry department for over 40 years.

He was a member of the Wooster United Methodist Church, where he was very active and was a member of the Pathfinder’s Sunday school class. He also was a member of GNAT Boxers square dancing club, Wooster Hobo Camping Club and enjoyed gardening.

There will be no calling hours and a memorial service will be held at a later date. McIntire, Bradham and Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691 or to the Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., Wooster, OH 44691.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare and the Right at Home staff, especially Melissa and Denise for their passionate care of David.

