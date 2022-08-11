David Rice

SYCAMORE — David E. Rice, age 78, of Sycamore, and formerly from McCutchenville, died at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at home.

Funeral services for David are 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Church of Christ, McCutchenville, with Pastor Elyse Cramer officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

