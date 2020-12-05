Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — David R. Fruth was born Jan. 17, 1944, to Alvin R. and Mary (Beck) Fruth and departed this life at 7:19 a.m. Dec. 4, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, due to complications of COVID.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Blanchard Valley Hospital and at Arlington Good Samaritan Home, where he had resided for the past year, for their excellent care and compassion.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Bloom Cemetery, Vanlue, with Pastor Mike McClurg officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Findlay First Church of the Nazarene or a charity of donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

