David R. Abbott

Posted on September 1, 2020
MARION — David R. Abbott, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.

Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Marion, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve David’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

