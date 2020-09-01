Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — David R. Abbott, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home.

Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, Marion, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve David’s family.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!