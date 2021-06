Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David Leo Thiel, of Upper Sandusky, died Feb. 20, 2021. He was 74.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, in Kirby, with the Revs. Conrad Sutter and Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. A gathering of family and friends will follow at St. Mary’s School in Kirby.