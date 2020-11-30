Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David L. Barb, age 60, of Marion, passed away at 7:21 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in the emergency room of Marion General Hospital, Marion.

Funeral services for David L. Barb will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Foundation or Marion Area Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!