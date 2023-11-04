David Kindell

David William Kindell, 68, died Sept. 22, 2023, surrounded by his wife, son and daughter.

A celebration of life is 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 12544 CH 63, Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Tee, an organization dedicated to empowering children through learning the game of golf. Donations to First Tee can be made at irsttee.org/donate/.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!