David Heimrick

SYCAMORE — David E. Heimrick, age 51, of rural McCutchenville, died Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at home.

A funeral service for David will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Mr. Dan Cleland officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Seneca County. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the South Bend Cemetery Association, Mohawk Community Library or the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

