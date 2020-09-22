Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















LIMA — David Harold Corbin, 88, of Lima, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Burton’s Ridge Assisted Living, Lima.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Charles Catholic Church, 2175 W. Elm St., Lima, OH 45805. Interment will be in the mausoleum at Gethsemani Cemetery, 2001 Spencerville Road, Lima, OH 45805, with military rites by the U.S. Navy and V.F.W. Post No. 1275.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Parish. Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

