David Geary

AKRON — David Glen Geary, 59, passed away March 20, 2022.

A memorial service celebrating David’s life will be held at a later date.

The family requests those wishing to make a donation in David’s memory to do so to the charity of their choice.

To share a memory, leave a condolence, or light a candle, visit the tribute wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com

