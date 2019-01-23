Home Obituaries David F. Snook

Posted on January 23, 2019
FOREST – David F. Snook, age 82, of Arlington, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Blanchard River Church of Christ with Pastor David Dissinger officiating.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard River Church of Christ or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

