David F. Snook Posted on January 23, 2019 0 David F. Snook FOREST – David F. Snook, age 82, of Arlington, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Blanchard River Church of Christ with Pastor David Dissinger officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard River Church of Christ or a charity of the donor's choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.