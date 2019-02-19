David E. Haferd, 91, of rural Carey, died Feb. 18, 2019, at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital emergency room in Upper Sandusky, following a short illness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Consolation, with the Rev. Tom Merrill OFM Conv. officiating, followed by burial at the church cemetery in Carey.

Calling hours will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

Scripture service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to OLC Church or donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

