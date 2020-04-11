David C. Plott Posted on April 11, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! David C. Plott, age 68, of rural Nevada, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. Funeral services for David C. Plott will be private with burial at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society or the Upper Sandusky Parks Department, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!