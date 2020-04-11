Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David C. Plott, age 68, of rural Nevada, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Marion General Hospital in Marion.

Funeral services for David C. Plott will be private with burial at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society or the Upper Sandusky Parks Department, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

