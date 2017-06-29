David C. Pergram of Carey died at 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima. He was 62.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at Memorial United Methodist Church in Carey.

David’s memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. James Sharrett officiating.

A private family burial will take place in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church or Wyandot Council on Aging in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 4316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent to StombaughBatton.com.

