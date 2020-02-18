Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















David C. Mason, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Betsy Bowen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Historical Society, Wyandot County Pheasants Forever or Wyandot Memorial Hospital, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To share a memory or send a condolence visit www.BringmanClark.com.

