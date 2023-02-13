David Buckley Posted on February 13, 2023 0 David Ray Buckley, age 74, of Carey, passed away Feb. 9, 2023, at his residence. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.Interment will follow in Price Cemetery Union County.Visitation is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Angeline Industries.To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription