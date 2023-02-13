David Buckley

David Ray Buckley, age 74, of Carey, passed away Feb. 9, 2023, at his residence.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Interment will follow in Price Cemetery Union County.

Visitation is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Angeline Industries.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!