David Bucher

David G. Bucher, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Per David’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Nevada Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging, or Heartland Hospice of Marion and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!