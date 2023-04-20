David Bomer

David I. Bomer “Boomer,” age 68, of Upper Sandusky, passed away April 18, 2023, surrounded by family at the Cleveland Clinic.

Visitation is 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Dean Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery in Vanlue.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beech Grove Wesleyan Church or Hope Lodge Cleveland in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

