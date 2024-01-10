Daryl Fredritz

CAREY — Daryl James Fredritz, age 48, of Carey, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at home.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Fr. Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv., officiating. urial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Daryl’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

