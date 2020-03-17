Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Darwin W. “Bub” Ekleberry, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, Upper Sandusky.

He was born Oct. 21, 1930, in Sycamore, to Raymond and Nellie (Gilliland) Ekleberry, both of whom are deceased. He was first married to Beverly Sortland, who is deceased, and then married Nancy A. (Main) Strathern, and she survives.

He also is survived by three sons, Thomas, Terry and Lewis; along with four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Neva Jean Orians.

Darwin was retired from Guardian Industries, in Upper Sandusky, after 20 years of service. Before that he had worked at Central Soya in Marion, and also the Whirlpool Corporation in Findlay.

He was an Eden High School graduate of 1948 and a member of John Stewart United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky.

He also was a life member of BPOE No. 83, a social member of the American Legion No. 225 and a former member of both the AMVETS and VFW, all located in Upper Sandusky.

In Bub’s younger years, he enjoyed playing in the summer softball leagues for 18 years and also spending his summers at Gem Beach, Lake Erie.

Visitations for Darwin “Bub” Ekleberry are 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave,. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.