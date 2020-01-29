Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Darwin A. Cole, 84, of Dayton and formerly of Carey, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Dayton with family by his side.

Born July 9, 1935, in Carey, he was the son of the late John and Venita (Stapley) Cole. He married Sheila Bolger and she preceded him in death.

Surviving are four children, Suzanne (Stephen) Holod of Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey; Meghan (Nolan) Thomas and Matthew (Laurel) Cole, both of Kettering; and Darren (Canaan Good) Cole, Dayton; and six grandchildren. He also is survived by siblings, Larry (Carol) Cole, Findlay; Keith (Yeonsoon) Cole, Washington D.C.; Joy (Rudy) Niederkohr, Carey; and Tim (Kyra) Cole, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by a son, “Little” John Cole; and four siblings, Wilma O’Donnell, Velda Moore, Darrell and Alvin Cole.

Darwin was a municipal auditor and owned his own accounting firm. He was a U.S. Marine Corp. veteran.

Visitation is 2-3 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. A memorial service is at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Bloom Cemetery, near Vanlue.