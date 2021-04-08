Home Obituaries Darrel G. Plott

Darrel G. Plott

Posted on April 8, 2021
0
Darrel G. Plott, age 86, of Bucyrus, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away April 5, 2021, at the Bucyrus Community Hospital.

It was Darrel’s wishes to be cremated and not have any visitations or a memorial service due to his concern with COVID-19.

Memorials may be made to Wayside Christian School or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

