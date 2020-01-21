Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Darline Ferguson, 71, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday Jan. 17, 2020, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Matewan, West Virginia, to William (Big Daddy Bill) Campbell and Dahlia McCoy Campbell. Darline was a direct descendant of the McCoy family recognized as the feuding Hatfield-McCoy Families in West Virginia and Kentucky. She was raised in Burnwell, Kentucky, where she attended the Church of God. She married Joseph Ferguson on Jan. 6, 1983, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Surviving is her husband Joseph, Upper Sandusky; daughter, Patricia (David) Hawk, Upper Sandusky; grandchildren, Stephanie Hawk and Peyton Hawk, both of Upper Sandusky; a great-granddaughter Alynah Hawk, Upper Sandusky; and sisters, Lynn (Carl) Deaubler and Billie Campbell, both of Minford.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Diana Campbell and Mardi Campbell.

She graduated from Belfry High School in Belfry, Kentucky.

After High School she worked as a secretary for the U. S. Government.

Darline continued her career as a civilian employee in food service with the U.S. Army in Germany and Fort Carson, Colorado. Her last employment was providing private home care for the elderly.

She and her siblings formed the musical group known as the Campbell Sisters. They performed in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry. They also were the opening act for many famous performers over the years. Throughout her life Darline had a special bond with her sisters.

Darline enjoyed singing, playing guitar and watching reality TV and court TV. She was a homebody. Most important was her love for her family.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Denny Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society or Upper Sandusky Food Pantry in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to light a candle, extend a condolence or share a memory.