CAREY — Darlene A. Walter, 64, of Findlay and formerly of Carey, died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey and one hour before the service at the church Saturday. Social distancing and COVID-19 protocol will be followed. The family understands if individuals are not comfortable attending the visitation or service. They ask that people visit www.stombaughbatton.com and leave a special memory of Darlene or condolences to the family. They appreciate the love and support. Darlene’s funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Ridge Chapel Church of the Nazarene near Carey, with Pastor John Ernberger and Andrew DeKemper officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School of Opportunity or Wyandot County Special Olympics and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.

