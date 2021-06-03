Darl E. McNutt Posted on June 3, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Darl E. McNutt, of Forest, died of natural causes at his residence Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was 71. A public celebration of life is noon June 11 at Gormley Park pavilion, Forest. A private graveside service will be held at Jackson Center Cemetery with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by McVitty VFW Post No. 1182 and American Legion Post No. 259, both of Forest, and AMVETS Post No. 1994, of Kenton. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!