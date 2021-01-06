Home Obituaries Danny R. Mitchell

Danny R. Mitchell

Posted on January 6, 2021
Danny R. Mitchell, age 70, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Danny R. Mitchell will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

