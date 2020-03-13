Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Danny J. Barger Sr., of Carey, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence. He was 76.

He was born July 12, 1943, in Findlay and was a son of the late Glenn C. and Ruth E. (Broughman) Barger Sr. He married Shirlee E. August and they divorced. He married Joyce E. Garey on Nov. 20, 1991. She preceded him in death Feb. 8, 2001.

Surviving are his children, Danny J. (Melanie) Barger Jr., Jackson; Kristina (Frank) Jumper, Findlay; Robert (Lori) Barger, Carey; Tiauna (Eric) Miller, Carey; and Roger Smith, Upper Sandusky; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Morgan and Ann (Roger) Lortz, both of Carey; a special friend, Melva Taylor, Findlay; and his beloved cat.

Danny was a 1961 graduate of Carey High School.

He was a proud beekeeper and owner of Barger Apiaries in Carey.

He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carey.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. There will be no service.