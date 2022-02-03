Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Danielle Hertel

CAREY — Danielle Nicole Hertel, 35, of Carey, passed away after a two and a half month battle with COVID at 4:28 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus with family by her side.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey and one hour before the service Tuesday at the church. Danielle’s funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God in Carey, with Pastor Joe Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Danielle’s family and online condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

