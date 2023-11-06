Daniel Smalley

CAREY — Daniel E. “Dan” Smalley, 33, of McCutchenville, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Ohio 53 and Ohio 587 in McCutchenville.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses or the American Cancer Society and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Dan’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

