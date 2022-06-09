Daniel Putnam

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Daniel E. Putnam, 59, of Carey died at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 3:30-6 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay St., Carey. Private family services will be held at the funeral home.

Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Dan’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

