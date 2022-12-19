Daniel Kin

Daniel J. Kin, age 34, of Upper Sandusky, a Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy, died Dec. 15, 2022, at Grant Hospital Columbus, following an automobile crash in Pickaway County.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Consolation with Father Tom Merrill OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey. Visitation 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at Our Lady Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, OH 43316.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel L. Kin Memorial Fund (for Jaxon and Arlo Kin) and can be sent to Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BrignmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory.

