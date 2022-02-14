Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Daniel C. Frost, age 68, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services for Daniel C. Frost are 1 p.m., Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow services at Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Daniel Frost to help with funeral expenses, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Daniel was born April 20, 1953, in Marion, to Charles and Twila (Spears) Frost, both of whom are deceased. He married Brenda Merwine on Aug. 22, 1974, and she survives.

He is survived by his five children, Robert (Crystal) Frost, of Upper Sandusky; Daniel “Jake” Frost, of Carey; Shelly (Paul) Faust, of Marion; Allen Frost, of Upper Sandusky; and Brian Frost, of Upper Sandusky; five grandchildren, Summer Frost, Jacob Frost and Caraline Frost; Madison Witchey; and Jay Frost; along with a brother, Charles “Duke” (Mindy) Frost, of Marion; and Carla Frost, of Idaho.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Diane Frost.

Daniel retired from Whirlpool Corporation in Marion, where he worked as a press operator for many years, retiring in 2005.

He enjoyed reading history and doing reenactments, wood carvings, oil paintings, carpentry around the house and collecting match holders.

