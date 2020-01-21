Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Daniel Franklin Hark, of Carey, died at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Center in Columbus with his family by his side. He was 67.

Born May 31, 1952, in Fostoria, he was a son of Daniel R. and Alice M. (Hammer) Hark. He married Jean Anne Graham on Sept. 9, 1989, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tiffin. Jean Anne survives in Carey.

He is survived by four children, Jennifer (Michael) Terry and Tracy Burns, both of Queen Creek, Arizona; Daniel (Rachael) Hark, Bellevue; and Zachary (Danielle) Hark, Carey. He also is survived by four grandchildren; a great granddaughter; two sisters, Janet Fraley, Tiffin; and Virginia (Tim) Moore, Carey; and a brother, Kenneth (Tina) Hark, Fostoria.

His parents and a brother, Stephen Hark, preceded him in death.

Daniel worked maintenance at several plants and retired from CSP in Carey. He also served in the U.S. National Guard as a mechanic.

He was a member of the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Wendelin Catholic Cemetery in Fostoria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH 43316.

Online Condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.