Daniel E. “Pops” Lee, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Emergency Room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Daniel E. “Pops” Lee will be private with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date as soon as the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Youth and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

