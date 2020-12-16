Home Obituaries Daniel E. Beamer

Daniel E. Beamer

Posted on December 16, 2020
0
TIFFIN — Daniel E. Beamer, 68, of Nevada, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side.

Per Dan’s request, there will be no funeral services held at this time but will have a memorial of his life at a later date. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory, in Tiffin, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at shookfamilyfh.com.

