Posted on December 21, 2018
Daniel “Dan” Lee Bogard, age 81, of Nevada, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

A private memorial service and burial will be held at the North Salem Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, in honor of Dan, can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

