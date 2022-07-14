Daniel Cutchall

SYCAMORE — Daniel L. Cutchall, age 77, of rural Sycamore, died at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Dan will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. James Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

