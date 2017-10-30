CAREY — Dale Hoffman, 71, of Upper Sandusky, died at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

At Dale’s request, he will be cremated.

A graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey at 10 a.m. Thursday with Rev. Karen Farr officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dale E. Hoffman Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

