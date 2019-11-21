Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ARLINGTON — Dale H. Motter, age 83, of Mount Blanchard, died at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Upper Sandusky, to the late Marion H. and Helen E. (Failor) Motter. On Dec. 21, 1963, he married Virginia Krout and she survives. Dale also is survived by his daughters, Dawn Altvater, Wharton; and Vicki (Todd) Bowman, Plain City. He has four grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin) Haimes, Kimberly Bowman, Gregory (Emily Wilson) Bowman and Brian Bowman; as well as a great-grandson, Andrew Haimes.

Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.

He retired in 2003 from Whirlpool Corporation after 32 years and also was proud to be a farmer.

He collected antique radios and liked antique cars and airplanes. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling to National Parks and attending his grandchildren’s activities.

Visitation is today from 2-8 p.m. at Crates Funeral Home in Arlington. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at the Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the church, before the funeral. Pastor Bret Kelly will officiate, and interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials may be given to either the Riverdale Athletic Boosters or the Mount Blanchard Beautification Committee.

Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

The family would like to extend their thanks for the loving and compassionate care that the nurses provided during Dale’s stay at Riverside Hospital.