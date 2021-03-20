Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Dale F. Reinhart, age 76, of Upper Sandusky, died March 18, 2021.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, where a Catholic prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Visit BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute video, or to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Memorial donations may be made to Wyandot County Right to Life in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

