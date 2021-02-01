Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — Dakota E. Dunn, 30, Vanlue, peacefully surrendered to his lord and savior on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after a long, courageous battle of cancer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Dakota’s honor to his son Cooper’s college fund.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Dakota’s family by visiting hannemanfuneralhomes.com.

