SYCAMORE — Curtis David Jackson, of Sycamore, affectionately known as Pap, a man of deep faith, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 84 years young.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Terra College Foundation for a scholarship fund in memory of Curtis D. Jackson.

For a full obituary and more information visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/curtis.jackson.549.

