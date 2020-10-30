Home Obituaries Curtis David Jackson

Curtis David Jackson

Posted on October 30, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

SYCAMORE — Curtis David Jackson, of Sycamore, affectionately known as Pap, a man of deep faith, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 84 years young.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Terra College Foundation for a scholarship fund in memory of Curtis D. Jackson.

For a full obituary and more information visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/curtis.jackson.549.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Robert E. Gucker

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 30, 2020
    40 second read

  • Karleen J. Kelley

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 30, 2020
    1 min read

  • Jean E. Lundy

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 28, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply