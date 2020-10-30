Curtis David Jackson Posted on October 30, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! SYCAMORE — Curtis David Jackson, of Sycamore, affectionately known as Pap, a man of deep faith, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 84 years young. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Terra College Foundation for a scholarship fund in memory of Curtis D. Jackson. For a full obituary and more information visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/curtis.jackson.549. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!