Crystal A. Thiery, age 33, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the emergency room of Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk.

Crystal was born on June 6, 1986, in Kenton. Her mother Mary A. (Brown) Snyder survives in Upper Sandusky.

She also is survived by her sister DeAnna (Phillip) Quint, Upper Sandusky; two nieces, Kloe Ealy and Hailey Quint; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She graduated in 2004 from Upper Sandusky High School and Sentinel Vocational Center. She worked for Angeline Industries in Upper Sandusky.

For hobbies, she enjoyed doing word finds, jigsaw puzzles and playing bingo.

A visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Crystal Thiery and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

