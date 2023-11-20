SYCAMORE — Craig A. Riedel, age 89, of 9140 TH 136, Nevada, died at 4:19 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of Craig’s life is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Craig Riedel Scholarship Fund for the Mohawk School system to foster future education among students. Checks can be made to Pat Riedel in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

