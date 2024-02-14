FINDLAY — Craig L. Holmes, 84, of Findlay, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. today at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in Waterford, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Craig to the Hancock County Agricultural Society, the Craig Holmes Family Adoption Assistance Fund with the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation or the Findlay Shrine Club.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

