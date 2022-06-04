Corinne Newell

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Corinne Jane Newell, a lifelong resident of Upper Sandusky (AKA “Upper”), passed away peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022, a month shy of her 87th birthday.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A private family gathering will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Sycamore at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Emanuel United Church of Christ (Mud Church) or an organization of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

